Goodness Grains are the ‘Best in Leinster’ at Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards

Goodness Grains Gluten Free Bakery, based in Longford town, has won the ‘Best in Leinster’ award at the Blas Irish Food Awards in Dingle this weekend.

The company also came away with two coveted product awards – the prestigious Gold medal for its best-selling and every popular Lemon Square and a Bronze medal for its healthy option Multiseed Bagel.

Five years on from initial production commencing back in 2103, the Goodness Grains brand continues to grow across both retail and foodservice sectors in Ireland with emerging business opportunities in the UK and Europe.

The company’s new 20,000 square foot bakery is a purpose built, dedicated Gluten Free facility, one of the largest gluten-free bakeries in Ireland and UK.

The new facility has on-site blast freezing capabilities and as part of its current expansion phase, has implemented a full traceability system.

Goodness Grains commitment to sustainable production is enforced by its verified membership of Bord Bia’s Origin Green Sustainability Programme.