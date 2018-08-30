Longford firm set for major expansion

Longford County Council has given the go ahead for one of the county’s biggest employers to carry out a large scale expansion of its main headquarters.

Longford Tool and Plastic Ltd lodged plans with the local authority in April with a view to undertaking an extension of its existing manufacturing facility just off the main Ballinalee Road in Longford town.

The plans provided for warehousing, offices and ancillary staff areas as well as a new site entrance, additional car parking space and signage.

As first revealed by the Leader's website longfordleader.ie last Wednesday, Longford County Council granted conditional planning approval to the development subject to 19 conditions.

The plans follow similar expansionary moves by another closely situated manufacturer Panelto Foods.

Back in May, the Leader also revealed how another nearby manufacturer, Finesse Medical was planning to carry out a major overhaul of its campus along the Ballinalee Road in conjunction with parent company Avery Dennison Corporation.