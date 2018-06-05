MEP Mairead McGuinness hails Longford national school as being 'big on ambition'

Mairead McGuinness MEP for Longford and first Vice-President of the European Parliament, visited Cloontagh National School, Killashee recently.



The school is participating in the Blue Star programme, which aims to foster, through classroom projects and activities, better knowledge and understanding amongst primary pupils about the European Union.



Among other things, it examines the foundation and development of the European Union, the cultural and linguistic diversity of Europe and the role of the EU: what it does and how its work affects the lives of European citizens.



Ms McGuinness said her visit to Cloontagh was a real pleasure.



“This 30 pupil school is big on ambition. The 3rd to 6th years who are undertaking the Blue Star programme had a wide range of interesting questions about the EU, how it works and how MEPs work to change laws on behalf of citizens.



“The pupils showed a keen interest in politics and public debate and have a keen awareness of Brexit and the challenges it poses for Ireland, the EU and the UK,” she said.



She thanked Blue Star Coordinator and teacher, Vice-Principal Kay Smyth and the Principal Pauline Ferguson and all associated with the school for the warm welcome and for the great work done on the Blue Star Programme.

