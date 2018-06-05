Colehill pupil Aisling Lane is Longford Eason Spelling Bee Champion

Aisling Lane was recently crowned the Eason Longford County Spelling Bee Champion following the county final which was held in Stonepark National School.



12-year-old Aisling, from St Sinneach’s National School, Colehill came out on top against 15 other spelling enthusiasts and progresses to the Leinster Spelling Bee final.



The 6th class student’s favourite author is Eoin Colfer and she has read all the Artemis Fowl series.



The Eason Spelling Bee encourages kids throughout the country to practice their spelling, to read more and strives to instil greater confidence when it comes to literacy and spelling, from a young age.



The winning school at All-Ireland level will receive a collection of books for their library to the value of €7,500.



The Spelling Bee winner will be awarded a goody bag full of books worth €500 and the prestigious title of the 2018 Eason Spelling Bee champion.

