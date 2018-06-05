Over 1,200 Longford students to start State exams in morning

Close to 1,300 students across the county are due to sit this year's State examinations which gets underway tomorrow morning (Wednesday).

Approximately 584 students are scheduled to start their Leaving Cert exams when English Paper I is presented before them at examination centres up and down the county.

A further 659 Longford students, meanwhile, are due to undertake the Junior Cert.

In terms of the gender make up of this year's examinations, there will be a slightly increased number of male students compared to their female counterparts taking their seats at test centres across the county.

An estimated 294 male students are due to sit the Leaving Cert in Longford this summer, marginally ahead of the 290 female students that are signed up to do likewise.

The gap at Junior Cert level is slightly more apparent with 343 male students compared to the estimated 316 female candidates, accounted for by the State Examinations Commission.