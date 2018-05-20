Weather Alert: Met Éireann issues rainfall warning for Longford

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning with heavy rainfall forecast for several counties including Longford between now and Monday evening.

The warning, which was issued at 9am this Sunday, warns there could be up 35mm of rainfall in certain places as a band of rain passes over the country.

“A spell of rain will lead to accumulations of 25mm to 35mm of rainfall over a 24 hour period,” states the warning which takes effect from 7pm this Sunday.

The 24 hours warning also applies to counties Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Limerick and Kerry.

Also read: Longford journalist Shaunagh Connaire 'disappointed' former school wouldn't show video montage of her work