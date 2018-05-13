UPDATE: Bodies of man and boy recovered from Midlands plane crash

The scene near the crash site.

The bodies of a man and boy have been recovered from the wrecked fuselage of the aircraft which crashed in a bog near Edenderry.

The remains were brought for a post-mortem to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore after emergency services worked for many hours to recover the bodies.

The man who died was a pilot was from the UK. The boy is understood to be the son of a Polish national who was one of 16 parachutists who had jumped from the Cessna Caravan aircraft a short time before it went down around 3pm Sunday.

The plane came down between Daingean and Edenderry after taking off from the Irish Parachute Club in Clonbullogue earlier Sunday afternoon. 

The plane crashed on bogland soon afterwards near the Mountlucas windfarm. 

Local man Jimmy Slattery was out for a walk and witnessed the crash. He thought it was a stunt but realised quickly something went wrong.

Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) investigators were on the scene.

 