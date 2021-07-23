Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Man arrested in midlands after gardaí make €100,000 drugs bust

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Midlands gardaí have conducted a major drugs raid in Tullamore.

A statement from Garda HQ said Tullamore gardaí seized approximately €100,000 of cannabis and arrested a man following the search of a house in the Tullamore area on Thursday, July 22.

As part of the ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of illegal drugs under Operation Tara, gardaí conducted a search  of a house in Tullamore under warrant.

During the course of the search over 5kg of cannabis was recovered.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the premises and conveyed to Tullamore Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

