Midlands school has suspected Delta variant case of Covid-19

A primary school in the midlands is dealing with a suspected case of the Delta variant of Covid-19, the Irish Examiner has reported this morning. 

It is understood parents at a county Offaly school have been contacted and that children using a bus service to the school in the north of the county are deemed close contacts.

Contact tracing will continue over the weekend. 

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said that cases of the Delta variant, which is more likely to cause serious illness and is more transmissable, are dealt with through an enhanced tracing system.

Ireland has reported around 200 cases of the Delta variant which is becoming the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the UK, resulting in the delayed lifting of the last of public health restrictions there. 

According to the National Virus Reference Laboratory yesterday, there are 139 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Ireland, up from 126 last week.

The majority of these cases are located in Dublin.

