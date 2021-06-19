Where to start when you want to sell a property in Longford

Ballymahon auctioneer Jackie White has given advice on how to go about selling a property

Reporter:

Jackie White

My two siblings and I have inherited our family home. We would like to sell it, but we have never had to sell a property before, where do we start?

 

l The first step is to have the house valued with a licensed agent. Check the websites and daft.ie to see who is the most proactive agent in your area. Local knowledge is key. It is advisable to have 2 local Auctioneers value the house.

l Make an appointment to meet with your solicitor and make sure the probate is complete & all paperwork is ready to go.

l Choose a licensed reputable auctioneer that you feel comfortable with, and you feel has valued your property at a price that is market competitive.

l Set a date of when you are ready to place the property on the market and sign paperwork with your auctioneer.

l Get your BER – The Energy rating of the house, all houses for sale in Ireland must have one of these.

l Clear & clean out the house as much as you can with your siblings and remove any sentimental items that you or your siblings would like to keep.

l Book a date for a photo shoot and virtual tour with your agent. Present the house to the best of your ability, view some other houses online for ideas, treat the photo shoot and virtual tour as if it is an actual viewing.

l Think Kerb appeal – mow lawns and tidy around the house. Remember this is usually the first image a prospective buyer will see, either online or when they arrive to view the property for the first time.

Once the property is officially on the market, sit back and allow your agent to do their job.

The agent will keep you informed of viewings and offers and will advise when they will close the bidding on the house and sale agree it with the successful bidder.

You contact Jackie on 0906 43 29 29 or jackie.white @raymond white.ie

