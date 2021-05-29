Watch out for Lough Ree Access For All Boat project at today's National Lottery Good Causes Awards

Today (Saturday, May 29) at 1pm, Grainne Seoige will take to the stage at the Mansion House in Dublin to present the National Lottery Good Causes Awards and among the finalists is The Lough Ree Access For All Boat project.

The popular journalist, broadcaster and Irish language advocate will be virtually joined by an impressive line-up of familiar faces to present the awards to deserving winners tuning in online from all over the country.

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over the country.

The Guest of Honour will be An Taoiseach Micheál Martin who is set to give an inspiring word of encouragement to the 36 finalists ahead of the ceremony.

Everyone watching from home will be treated to a musical performance by Tolü Makay singing in the Round Room of the Mansion House.

The Awards have six categories: Sport & Recreation, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage, Arts & Culture, Community and Youth. A seventh category, Irish Language, will have a special award to be announced at the Awards final, in recognition of outstanding work done in the promotion of the Irish Language.

Each category winner will receive €10,000 while the overall Good Cause of the Year will get an additional €25,000 on top of this.

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards can be watched live from 1pm tomorrow at www.lottery.ie/goodcausesawards

A message from The Lough Ree Access For All Boat project team:

As you may know, the National Lottery Good Causes awards honour the not-for-profit community groups around the country who have made a significant impact on people in their areas under the headlines of Sport & Recreation, Heritage, Arts & Culture, Community, Health & Well being and Youth



520 community groups from all over Ireland applied for inclusion in the awards this year and just 36 groups have now been announced as National winners.



The Lough Ree Access For All Boat project - which gives people with disabilities access to the river Shannon for the first time - instigated by the Lough Ree Angling Hub in 2015 - and now sailing daily in Ballyleague thanks to Lough Ree Access for All CLG - has been announced as one of the 6 National winners of an award and 1000 euro cash in the Health & Well being section and is now a finalist in the overall National awards this Saturday, May 29 at 1pm in the Mansion House, Dublin.

TV Presenter Grainne Seoige will MC the awards ceremony which will run ONLINE from 1 to 3pmand our boat crew led by our skipper Alan will play a special part in an online video link-up between 2pm and 2-30pm



You can watch the awards finals here on this link.....Stream link: https://www.lottery.ie/good-causes-awards



This is a huge day for not just people with disability but for all the volunteers in our community group and ALL the agencies and groups and individuals who supported us in any way over the last 5 years since we started this project and we would like to take this special opportunity to THANK each and everyone of you for your help and co-operation along the journey. We genuinely mean it!



This year our new boat will carry over 1000 people who have never been out on the Shannon before . The CLG employs 6 people and is contributing already to an economic boost for the community of Ballyleague and Lanesborough, Roscommon and Longford - and we are justifiably very PROUD of what has been achieved.



On top of this, we are now up on E Tenders with our plans for the construction our new Centre for the boat service and people with disability in Ballyleague - and we have plans to add two more boats , additional recreational space and activities and 5 more jobs before Christmas 2021!!



This is a success story that YOU have played a key personal part in and today we say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts



After a year which was difficult for us all, we look forward to celebrating tomorrow between 1300 hrs and 1500 hrs and we hope you can join us ONLINE.



We also hope that, now that the restrictions are lifting, you and your family have a most enjoyable summer and remember ...there's always a place for you on board the Lough Ree Access for all boat in the North Quay in Ballyleague & Lanesboro .....book here at www.loughreeboattrips.com... and here's a sneak preview of what's in store for you:



https://youtu.be/ogxt438tyUc

Fingers crossed for Saturday



See you all soon!!!