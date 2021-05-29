Series of pilot outdoor music and sports events announced

A series of outdoor events have been announced to allow for the safe return of spectators to sporting events and audiences to live events.

The announcement follows a decision by Government to allow for the further easing of restrictions in line with public health guidance.

In total, 15 sporting events across Gaelic games, rugby, football, golf and athletics have been targeted for the period from June 11 to July 10.

A series of pilot events to bring live music and culture back to Irish audiences have also been announced.

The highlight is an outdoor music festival – proposed for Dublin’s Phoenix Park – on June 26. Events will take place around the country, featuring a mix of live music, comedy and other concerts. Numbers and locations will vary across counties and venues and the preparation of guidance for managing the events is under way.

The other events are

10 June: Iveagh Gardens, Outdoor music event curated by NCH

23 June: University Limerick, Concert Hall, opera performance event

26 June: Phoenix Park, outdoor music festival

26 June: INEC , Killarney, Co. Kerry, music performance indoor

3 July: Róisín Dubh, Galway, Trad Music

3 July: Vicar Street, Comedy

10 July: Cork Opera House, Irish National Opera

Late July: Jam Park, Swords, night club event

These pilot events will allow for sports organisations to test necessary control and other measures in stadia across a range of areas. The events will help to evaluate & review progress to advance additional events and capacity from early July & August including GAA, Camogie and LGFA championship matches, League of Ireland games, Women’s National League games, and many other sports events across the system.

In addition to the trial events, the Government also today announced that from 7th June numbers permitted at organised outdoor events can increase to a maximum of 100 for the majority of venues, with a maximum of 200 for outdoor stadia/venues where there is a minimum capacity of 5000.

Subject to maintaining progress with the virus, from 5th July, the numbers permitted at outdoor organised events can further increase to a maximum of 200 for the majority of venues, with a maximum of 500 for outdoor stadia/venues with a capacity of 5000. Further increases in the numbers permitted at both indoor and outdoor events will be considered in August.

In addition to the return of attendees at events, there has been a further easing of restrictions across the sports sector. From 7th June, outdoor sports matches can recommence. Gyms, swimming pools including swimming lessons and leisure centres can also reopen.

Indoor training, exercise and dance activities can recommence in pods of up to 6 from July 5th, subject to maintaining progress with the virus.