Criminal Assets Bureau raids four premises targeting suspected burglar

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of local Gardaí conducted a search operation in Newbridge, Co Kildare and Tallaght, Dublin 24 this morning.

Four premises were searched including residential premises in Tallaght and Newbridge as well as two professional premises in Co Kildare.

The following items of note were seized -

• 171 Nissan XTrail Jeep

• €2,300 cash

• Financial documentation



• Designer handbags and accessories

The CAB investigation is focused on an individual who is believed to be involved in the commission of burglaries and thefts across Dublin and the wider Leinster area.