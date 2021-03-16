Inland Fisheries Ireland launches Go Fishing Week 2021

For the first time ever Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) launches a virtual Go Fishing Week 2021, a national celebration of fishing with a programme of online events taking place.

Running from Sunday, April 25 to Monday, May 3, Go Fishing Week provides an opportunity to connect with people virtually across the country to encourage them to try fishing by making information accessible to all.

The programme of events will spread awareness of a series of themes during the course of the week including sustainability, protecting habitats and wellbeing benefits.

CEO of Inland Fisheries Ireland, Francis O’Donnell, said this year Go Fishing Week aims to encourage people to learn more about angling while also having important conversations around sustainable fishing, climate change and the cultural significance of the inland waters here in Ireland.

"We are delighted this year to be able to bring our events into a virtual capacity and make them accessible to everyone by doing so.

"From webinars, podcasts and videos to virtual competitions we hope that people of all ages will get involved and join us in celebrating Go Fishing Week 2021," he said.

Events

Go Fishing Week 2021 events will take place online and are free to join, but registration may be required. A sample of the Go Fishing Week 2021 events taking place and available to join online are:

Specimen Fish - Join the Irish Specimen Fish Committee in a webinar to learn all about specimen fish and the records of Irish specimen fish. The webinar will take place on Sunday, April 25.

Free a Flounder - Watch a video to show you how to safely remove a hook from a flounder and release it back into the water.

Safety on the water - Join a webinar on all things around how to be safe around water especially as we come into the peak angling season and raise awareness of safety among all the new anglers we have met recently.

As part of the event Inland Fisheries Ireland will be running a video competition ‘Why I love to fish’.

The competition is an initiative to get more people to spread the word about fishing by sharing a short video clip of their fishing adventures online and telling the world what angling means to them.

To learn more about what is happening and how you can get involved, visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/gofishingweek.

Details will also be posted in the run up to the week on Inland Fisheries Ireland Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/inlandfisheriesireland and Twitter: https://twitter.com/InlandFisherIE.