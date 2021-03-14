Covid-19 Latest: Longford's spell as county with highest incidence rate in country is over

There is some good news for Longford folk tonight as the county by county breakdown of the incidence rate of Covid-19 shows that the county's NINE day spell as having the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country is over.

There have been SIX new cases of Covid-19 in Longford in the 24 hours up to midnight on Saturday, March 13, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.



The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 371.9, falling dramatically from 437.9 the previous day.

Offaly has reclaimed the unwanted 'top spot' once again and has succeeded Longford as the county with the highest incidence rate in the country. Offaly's incidence rate is 386.1, while the national average is 150.7.

NPHET says there have been 152 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from February 28 to March 13.

In neighbouring Leitrim, NPHET is reporting no new cases in the last 24 hours and the county has recorded just 13 cases in the past 14 days, giving them an incidence rate of 40.6.

Incredibly, Longford's incidence rate is nine times that of Leitrim's!

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 12, which is an increase of one from yesterday.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,715 (as at March 12).

NATIONAL

The daily statement published on Sunday, March 14 shows that the there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 4,534 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

In new cases: as of midnight, Saturday 13th March, the HPSC has been notified of 384 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 226,741* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. *one case denotified

Of the cases notified today:

195 are men / 187 are women, 73% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 31 years old

There were 145 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly, 29 in Galway, 24 in Cork and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 8am today, 349 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 11, 589,512 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

426,819 people have received their first dose. 162,693 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.