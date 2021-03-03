Man arrested as part of investigation into €20m property registration fraud

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) and Dundalk have arrested a man in relation to an ongoing investigation into a €20m property registration fraud.



The man, aged 37, was arrested in the Dundalk area, on Wednesday 3rd March and he is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Dundalk Garda station.

He can be detained for up to seven days.



This investigation involves a fraud of up to €20million.

It involves the use of fraudulent documentation to remove mortgage charges held by Financial Institutions on properties, thus allowing the sale of those properties without repaying the mortgages.



In this case, mortgage charges were removed from 12 properties, with six of these properties being sold.



This is the 9th arrest as part of this investigation.