€6.5million funding to expand outpatient services in Mullingar Hospital

Minister for Trade Promotion and Fianna Fáil TD for Longford Westmeath, Robert Troy T.D., today confirmed that a new outpatients department to facilitate Emergency Department and respiratory assessment unit has been approved for inclusion in the 2021 Capital Programme following an application developed by the Hospital to address their specific needs. The total budget allocation for this project is €6.5m, with €4.75 allocated in 2021.

Minister Troy said, “I am delighted to have received confirmation today that €4.75m has been approved to expand outpatient services in Mullingar Hospital this year. With a total budget allocation of €6.5m for the project, this is a significant investment in the region to ensure that our towns and communities are properly served by our health service.

“I would particularly like to acknowledge and thank the General Manager, Anita Brennan, the management board, and staff of Regional Hospital Mullingar in developing and putting forward their proposals, and to the dedication and service of all healthcare workers who serve our region. I was very glad Anita brought this to my attention, and I engaged with Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly. This is a very positive outcome for all in the midlands. This project will be a huge boost to the hospital facilities – enhancing the space and overall experience of patients and staff. The expansion of outpatient services is an important improvement to the midlands health service and will mean hospital staff will have the appropriate facilities to care and respond to the needs of those who need it most.

“I further welcome the news that the refurbishment project to provide a Covid isolation ward has been completed and is expected to be operational in two weeks. This is further good news for the hospital and midlands region, and will ensure that the appropriate care and facilities are there for those who need it.

“This is a really positive development and a clear demonstration of this Government’s commitment to the midlands.”