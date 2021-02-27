'Thuggish behaviour' condemned as three gardaí injured and 23 arrested at anti-lockdown protest

Three gardaí were injured and 23 people have been arrested following an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin. One garda required hospital treatment for his injuries.

Protesters clashed with gardaí as they marched through the city centre and attempted to make their way to St Stephen's Green, but it was closed off.

The protest started at around 1.30pm and the policing operation initially involved approximately 125 members of An Garda Síochána, Uniformed Personnel, Plain clothes, Public Order Units, Garda Mounted Unit and Garda Dog Unit.

During the course of the operation further resources were redeployed from across the DMR region in support.

Commissioner Drew Harris stated, "An Garda Síochána have made 23 arrests so far in relation to the disturbances in Dublin City centre today. A major investigation is now underway to seek and bring to justice those that have committed offences today. Gardaí have also noted a number of individuals outside their home without a legitimate excuse.

"This was a protest that sits outside the normal behaviours of our society. These are not mainstream groups, the great majority of our society are compliant with the regulations and are living within these regulations in order to supress COVID-19.

An Garda Síochána responded in a professional manner today which resulted in calm returning to the city centre. We will maintain an active presence in the City tonight to ensure that the City Centre remains safe and secure tonight.”

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin condemned the protests in Dublin city-centre today and praised An Garda Síochána for their response in restoring order.

An Taoiseach said: "I utterly condemn the protests in Dublin city-centre today, which posed an unacceptable risk to both the public and gardaí.

"The large gathering, in the face of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, showed a complete lack of respect to the people who have made huge sacrifices during this pandemic.

"Nor can we tolerate the thuggish behaviour or attacks on gardaí, who have the public’s utmost respect as they continue to protect and serve our society in difficult circumstances.

"There can be no justification for the march or the violence that unfolded, and I pay tribute to members of An Garda Síochána who moved quickly to make arrests and restore order."