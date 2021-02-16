Longford councillor loses out narrowly in bid to win Seanad nomination

Longford County Councillor, Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi

Longford's Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi has narrowly failed in her bid to win a Fianna Fáil Seanad nomination.

The party held an internal Seanad Bye-Election vote on Monday evening for the Industrial and Commercial Panel and Gerry Horkan emerged as the nominee.

He previously served as a Senator for the Industrial and Commercial Panel from April 2016 to March 2020.

Addressing a Fianna Fáil party meeting a number of weeks ago during her campaign to win the nomination, Cllr Adejinmi, who was co-opted onto Longford County Council following the 2020 general election success of Joe Flaherty, used a memorable line: “Adejinmi is not a common Irish name but nor were de Valera, Lemass nor Marckievicz”.