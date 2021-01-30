It is time for a more ethnically diverse Oireachtas – Adejinmi

Longford County Councillor Uruemu Adejinmi believes it is time for Ireland to embrace the different ethnicities across the country by taking steps to ensure greater representation in the Oireachtas and in positions of authority.

The latest census (April 2016) shows there are 535,475 non-Irish nationals from 200 different nations living in Ireland. That is over 10% of the population.

The statistics recorded people from countries such as Poland, the UK, Lithuania, America, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Italy, Latvia and Nigeria.

Uruemu Adejinmi said, “The events of the past few days in the United States have really highlighted to me how important diversity is in a country and how positive it can be when it is celebrated.

“I have been a Fianna Fáil County Councillor in Longford for a year now and in that year, I have had the opportunity to work alongside some very committed people and to gain a true understanding of how local politics works in Ireland.

“But even in this short period of time, I have witnessed a significant difference in politics in Longford. It feels more inclusive, more diverse, and more acceptable for all. I am not saying that is all down to me, but it must help to have someone from a minority group in politics, to speak for those who feel underrepresented.

“The amazing achievements of Kamala Harris really highlighted to me how important it is for Ireland to take stock of the current make-up of the Oireachtas and of what barriers are in place to prevent minority groups or people of colour getting elected. Personally, I think it will take a concerted effort like the gender quotas to even begin to impact change as Ireland's political system is so local and so intrinsic to family connections and provincial ties, that it makes it very difficult to infiltrate.

“I understand we still have a long way to go with female representation but, even in the short years since quotas were introduced, change can be seen.

“The increased number of females in the Oireachtas is so welcome as it brings a new perspective on very important issues like childcare, women’s health and on really raw issues such as the abortion referendum and the recent mother and baby homes report.

“Think about how different those debates would have been without women around the table.

“Now it is time to put a plan in place so that in years to come we will have a more diverse Oireachtas that truly represents modern Ireland. It will serve us all and help bring new perspectives to critical issues such as direct provision, migration and education.”