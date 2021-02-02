Gardaí seize 17 dogs which may be stolen - anyone missing a dog is asked to get in touch
These are some of the seized dogs
Gardaí have seized 12 dogs and five puppies in Galway.
The seizure was made shortly after 10am on Monday, February 1 when Gardaí searched a number of vehicles in the Kiltulllagh area.
During the course of the search five golden Labrador puppies, a black Lurcher, two Chihuahuas, three collie cross, two springer spaniels, a foxhound beagle, and a terrier, a cocker spaniel, and a setter were found in three separate vehicles.
Anyone around the country who may be missing a dog or may have had a dog stolen recently matching the description of these is asked to contact Athenry Garda Station on 091 844016 or Galway Garda Station on 091 538000.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on