Gardaí seize 17 dogs which may be stolen - anyone missing a dog is asked to get in touch

Gardaí have seized 12 dogs and five puppies in Galway.

The seizure was made shortly after 10am on Monday, February 1 when Gardaí searched a number of vehicles in the Kiltulllagh area.

During the course of the search five golden Labrador puppies, a black Lurcher, two Chihuahuas, three collie cross, two springer spaniels, a foxhound beagle, and a terrier, a cocker spaniel, and a setter were found in three separate vehicles.

Anyone around the country who may be missing a dog or may have had a dog stolen recently matching the description of these is asked to contact Athenry Garda Station on 091 844016 or Galway Garda Station on 091 538000.