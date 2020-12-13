Gardaí in Longford issue new scam warning

Gardaí in Longford are appealing to the public to remain vigilant following recent reports of a new scam doing the rounds.

Gardaí say that consumers are receiving various messages purporting to be from An Post relating to a parcel awaiting delivery and advising persons to click on the link for further details.

While this particular scam involves An Post, Gardaí are advising the public to be vigilant against any such email or text involving any organisation, particularly as we are in the Christmas period and there are many people online shopping and receiving parcels.

A garda spokesperson said: "Never click on an unsolicited text or email. Never give away personal data like your PIN, card numbers or passwords. Do not respond to such emails or texts.

"Instead, Gardaí would advise the public to take a screenshot of the text/email, delete it, and report it to your local Garda Station."

Crime prevention advice can be found here: https://www.garda.ie/en/crime/fraud/