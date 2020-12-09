Only attend Mullingar hospital emergency department if absolutely necessary

The Regional Hospital Mullingar and emergency department is extremely busy and delays are being experienced presently.

A spokesperson for Ireland East Hospital Group said, "There are a number of non-Covid-19 patients presenting with a series of complex illnesses. We ask the public to consider their care options if at all possible. However, if urgent care is required, patients should refer to the hospital.

"We advise visitors to only attend the hospital ED if absolutely necessary and to not bring children, if at all possible.

"Regional Hospital Mullingar would like to assure people that anyone seriously injured or ill will be assessed and treated as a priority.

"We’d also like to remind the general public that anyone who is experiencing Covid-19 like symptoms (see below) to please contact their GP in the first instance. Please avoid coming directly to ED if you feel you might need to be treated for Covid-19 or you wish to have a test.

"Getting an early diagnosis from your GP means you can get the help you need and take steps to avoid spreading the virus, if you have it.

Fever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above)

A new cough - this can be any kind of cough.

Shortness of breath or breathing difficulties

Loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you've noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

"The management of Regional Hospital Mullingar would like to thank the public for their continued support and apologises for the inconvenience to patients and their families at this time."