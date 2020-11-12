Longford shoppers! Why not give a life-changing 'virtual' gift this Christmas

With the countdown to Christmas now well underway, seasonal shoppers in Laois are being invited to give gifts that can have a lasting impact, both at home and amongst some of the poorest communities in the world.

As attentions turn to the festive presents we’ll purchase for our nearest and dearest in this most challenging year, Irish aid charity Self Help Africa is inviting people to consider going truly ‘virtual,’ with thoughtful gifts that can also be transformational for families in Africa.

With the coronavirus pandemic pushing more and more of our buying online, Self Help Africa has stocked it’s ‘Lifetime Gifts’ web shop with a range of great products that provide thoughtful gift cards and e-cards for the friends and relatives you’re buying for, while delivering real, potentially life-changing benefits to African people in need.

Why not fill those seasonal stockings with cards to show that you’ve invested in chicks, goats and piglets for families in Ethiopia and Malawi, have helped plant a stand of 100 tree seedlings that will provide food, shelter and protect the environment in Uganda, or have bought beehives in Burkina Faso and farm tools and seed, to help families in Zambia produce more on their land.

‘Lifetime Gifts’ such as vitamin-packed sweet potato vines and drought-tolerant seed varieties for €12 and €15 respectively, to farm tools for €70 and bicycles, provided to community agricultural advisors, for €75.

All ‘Lifetime Gifts’ come with a corresponding gift card that is sent to you or to your intended gift recipient on your behalf. Alternatively, you can select and send an e-card to your loved one straight away.

To find out more about Self Help Africa’s ‘Lifetime Gifts’ for 2020 visit HERE for more information.