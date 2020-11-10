REVEALED: Three sushi takeaways ordered to shut after being found operating from a bedroom

Three 'unregistered' online sushi takeaways operating out of the same address were ordered to shut by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) last month.

Koi Sushi, Nagoya Sushi and Kyoto Sushi were found to be operating out of a bedroom at an address on the Shanvarna Road, Santry, Dublin 9 by food safety officers and issued Closure Orders by the FSAI.

The sushi takeaways account for three of the five Closure Orders reported by the FSAI today that were served on food businesses during the month of October for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998. The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Five Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

Koi Sushi (Takeaway), 1 Shanvarna Road, Santry, Dublin 9

Nagoya Sushi (Takeaway), 1 Shanvarna Road, Santry, Dublin 9

Kyoto Sushi (Takeaway), 1 Shanvarna Road, Santry, Dublin 9

TFS Wholesale, Unit 6 & 7 Colomane, Bantry, Co. Cork

Speedos (Restaurant/ Café), 8 Tuckey Street, Cork City, Cork

Some of the reasons for the Closure Orders in October include: Unregistered online sushi takeaways operating from a bedroom of a house where there were breaches of food legislation and food safety controls and record keeping; food being produced, processed and distributed in an unsatisfactory and unclean environment; absence of safe practice when handling raw fish and cooked rice; a live rodent being observed running across a rear wall; evidence of extensive rodent activity throughout food preparation and storage areas; rodent droppings and gnawed foodstuffs all posing a serious risk of contamination to food and consumers.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI expressed particular concern that this month’s Enforcement Orders included three Closure Orders in relation to individuals running online unregistered and unsupervised food businesses selling a range of sushi products from the bedroom of a house.

“Running a food business that has not been registered and is therefore, not supervised is totally unacceptable and poses a very serious risk to consumers’ health. In these instances, the unregistered businesses were producing sushi without any hygiene or temperature controls. Sushi is a very high-risk product because it contains raw fish which must be kept chilled to reduce the growth of dangerous bacteria. It can also contain cooked rice, which is a ready-to-eat product that must be kept chilled.

"In these instances, the absence of a food safety management system, no monitoring of the cold chain and no evidence of traceability of raw ingredients posed a grave and immediate danger to consumer health. Consumers should only buy from established food businesses. If anyone is in any doubt about the legitimacy of a food business, they can contact us via our online complaint form www.fsai.ie/makeitbetter and we will follow up on it,” Dr Byrne said.

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website. Closure Orders and Improvement Orders will remain listed on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with Prohibition Orders being listed for a period of one month.