Gardaí warn Longford businesses about online transactions

Businesses in Longford and around the country are being warned about methods being used to defraud businesses online.

Gardaí are warning businesses in the county of the use of compromised credit cards or requests to pay for goods and services using money transfer services

The warning comes as some businesses are venturing into the world of online retail for the first time as a result of having had to close their doors.

To avoid losses businesses are being asked to take some basic steps.