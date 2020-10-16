Almost 100 power tools found in investigation of 'organised crime gang'

A Garda investigation stretching from the Midlands to Cork has uncovered 95 power tools believed stolen by the one organised crime gang.

Searches were carried out in Portlaoise and in Cork by Kilkenny Gardaí that resulted in the seizure of the tools and one arrest.

Laois Gardaí have reported the investigation, and are asking people to contact Kilkenny Gardaí if they think their tools are among the items. More pics below story.

"Detective Gardaí in Kilkenny, investigating the activity of an organised crime gang involved in the theft of power tools locally in Kilkenny/Carlow and nationally, searched a number of properties in Portlaoise and Cork City.

"95 pieces of property/power tools were seized. One person was arrested and detained and is due before the District Court today.

"Thankfully a number of owners have been located but if you believe some of your property may be included, contact Kilkenny Garda Station 056 777000. Thank you."

view the items below:

A wide angle photo showing all 95 tools.