The Fashion Fix - tie dye is back: how to wear the retro print

Popularised during the heyday of the hippies back in the Sixties and Seventies, tie dye has made a massive comeback lately, becoming the hottest print trend of the summer.

That doesn’t mean you have to get to work with rubber bands and Dylon to create your own multicoloured T-shirts, however – unless you want to, of course - because the high street is teeming with stylish tie dye pieces.

It's a trend that started last year, with the likes of Prada and Proenza Schouler bringing surfer girl style to their runways, with pastel hued T-shirt dresses and multicoloured jackets paired with frayed denim shorts.

Fast forward a year and the SS20 catwalks are awash with tie dye, from Versace's uber-bright jackets and tops, to Stella McCartney and Isabel Marant's faded denim designs.

If it's saturated shades you're after, there's plenty to choose from on the high street.

Tie dye beachwear and swimwear looks cool whether you're going abroad or sunbathing on staycation, while denim is the natural partner of the happy hippie print.

For a more grown-up take on the trend, limit your colour palette to muted tones like khaki, grey or black and white, and opt for more sophisticated styles - a tie dye midi skirt looks chic when teamed with a simple white tee or racerback body top and block-heeled sandals.

Here's our pick of the best tie dye pieces on the high street...

:: Kley Multicoloured Tie Dye Print Mesh Maxi Dress, €21 (was €70); Natural Faux Leather Loafers, €48, Debenhams

:: Boohoo Padded Shoulder Tie Dye T-Shirt Dress, €14 (was €20)

:: Monsoon Maya Tie-Dye T-Shirt in Organic Cotton Blue, €33

:: Karen Millen Pleated Tie Dye Skirt, €101.40 (was €169; other items stylist's own)

:: Red Herring Lime Green Tie Dye Stripe Mesh Midi Skirt, €33.60 (was €42), Debenhams

:: Figleaves Samui Tie Dye Hanky Hem Tie Dye Dress, €43.70

:: Land's End Women's Tie-dye Denim Jacket, €53.53

:: Topshop Petite Green ShortSleeve Tie Dye T-Shirt, €22

:: Accessorize Tie-dye Tote Bag, €29.90