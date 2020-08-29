What's Cooking: Ideal recipes for the whole family to try together

Try one of these three kids’ recipes from My First Cook Book: Make, Bake & Learn To Cook, which is written by David Atherton and illustrated by Rachel Stubbs.

Breakfast jars recipe

“If you’re up early for a dance class or a sports competition and you need something speedy, this is the perfect go-to breakfast,” says David Atherton.

“You prepare it the night before, in jars so you can eat it on the go the next day. You can experiment with the flavours, but cinnamon and honey is my favourite.”

Ingredients:

(Makes 4 portions)

100g porridge oats

40g chia seeds

1tsp ground cinnamon

1 Granny Smith apple

250ml milk

1tsp runny honey

A handful of grapes (chopped in half)

Method:

1. Mix the oats, chia seeds and cinnamon in a bowl.

2. Grate the apple into the bowl, then add the milk, honey and grapes and stir.

3. Divide the mixture equally between four jars, screw the lids back on and put in the fridge overnight.

4. To serve you can add yoghurt, fruit or any topping you would like.

Two-tone lollies recipe

“You will always want some of these cool and colourful lollies in the freezer after you’ve been playing outside on a hot, sunny day,” says David Atherton.

“You’ll need a lolly mould for this recipe, to make sure the lollies hold their shape and are ready to eat when you’re ready to be cooled down.”

Ingredients:

(Makes 4)

2 bananas

8 grapes (chopped in half)

10 strawberries

Method:

1. Put one banana into a jug or beaker and whizz with a stick blender until smooth.

2. Pour into a lolly mould to fill halfway. Push in two grape halves and freeze for one hour.

3. Whizz the second banana and the strawberries with a stick blender until smooth.

4. Fill up the lolly moulds and push in two more grapes.

5. Add the lolly holders and place in the freezer for at least three hours.

6. Once frozen, take out of the freezer and run under some warm water to release the lollies.

Snakey breadsticks recipe

“I love making bread because you can bash it around with your hands,” says David Atherton. “It can be tricky to roll out, but don’t rush, and eventually you’ll get a lovely long (and a little scary-looking) snake. Remember that they will rise in the oven, so you need to make them very thin, but you can twist them into any shape you want.

“I like to make breadsticks swim in some soup – Soupy tea (in the book) goes well with this recipe – before I bite the head off.”

Ingredients:

(Makes 8 breadsticks)

300g plain flour

2tsp table salt

2tsp sweet paprika

2tsp fast-action yeast

1 medium carrot

70ml milk

100ml warm water

Coarse polenta or cornmeal and poppy seeds to decorate

1 red pepper

16 currants

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 160C (fan assisted).

2. Put the flour, salt, paprika and yeast in a mixing bowl.

3. Peel and finely grate the carrot.

4. Mix the carrot, milk and water in a jug.

5. Pour the carrot mixture into the bowl and stir until you have a sticky dough.

6. Cover with a damp cloth for 10 minutes.

7. Knead the dough on a floured surface for five minutes (it may be sticky, but don’t add any more flour).

8. Put it back in the bowl and cover with a damp cloth until it has doubled in size. (This may take up to an hour).

9. Punch all the air out of it and divide into eight pieces.

10. Dust your worktop with flour and use your hands to roll a piece of dough into a long thin sausage.

11. Sprinkle some poppy seeds and polenta onto a plate and then roll your bread snake in it.

12. Choose one end to be the head, cut a little mouth with scissors and add a tongue made from red pepper. Add currants for eyes.

13. Shape the snakes on baking trays with baking paper. Leave for 10 minutes and then bake for eight to 10 minutes until golden brown.