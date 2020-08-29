Gardaí warn parents of the dangers of labels which would identify their children as they return to school

Gardaí have urged parents to ensure that their child's name is not visible on the outside of their school bag as they return to school this week.

It is important to ensure that their child's name is not visible anywhere on their uniform as a young child will automatically think that anyone who knows their name is not a stranger, a garda spokesperson said.

"There are so many choices out there from PPE cases and accessories, pencil-cases, keyrings and stickers personalised with children's names. If you have bought personalised items for a child, please ensure that the items will not be visible when the child is travelling to and from school. We wish all School staff and pupils a happy and safe School reopening," they said.

