Longford Gardaí investigating after window of a moving bus was smashed with a stone

Gardaí are currently investigating an act of criminal damage that occurred in NewtownFobes, Longford yesterday afternoon.

A bus was passing through the village shortly before 2pm when a stone was thrown at the vehicle, breaking one of the bus windows.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made but gardaí will be examining CCTV footage from the bus and from the surrounding area.

Anyone with any information or who might have dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to get in touch with Longford Garda Station on 043 33 50570.