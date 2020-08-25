PHOTOS: Only €75k for sea and mountains out your window in West Cork

Live in majestic West Cork with the sea and mountains out your windows.

Beautiful beaches are only a few minutes away.

See 15 photos and more information.

This is an opportunity to develop an existing property at Arderawinny, Schull.

A property on an elevated position enjoying views of Dunmanus Bay and The Sheep Head Peninsula.

The property has a number of stone built buildings, one of which has been partly renovated.

The Property is sitting on 0.4 of an acre.

The property is located just before the creamery, at the top of the hill and also has a large pollytunnel.

A very interesting property, according to Martin Swanton Properties.

Schull is a lively seaside village nestling between the foothills of Mount Gabriel and Schull Harbour.

It is one of the most popular resorts of West Cork.

The village has a range of craft, book and local food shops, pubs and cafes.

Activities include dinghy sailing courses, kayaking and windsurfing options.

Boat trips can be hired out to the scenic Roaring Water Bay and you may be lucky to view some seals, dolphins or whales enroute.