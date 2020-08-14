Court appearance for student who ate sleeping man's food in takeaway

An employee of a takeaway in Carrick-on-Shannon told the local court a man came in to the premises at about 12.30am on Sunday night / Monday morning, July 28-29 last. He didn't order any food but sat down next to a man who was asleep and started to eat his food.

A 23-year-old Leitrim man pleaded guilty to a public order offence which occurred at Flynn's Takeaway, Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The employee told the defendant to stop what he was doing and the defendant told him to f*** off. The employee came out from behind the counter to remove the food from the table and the foul language continued from the defendant. He rang the Gardai who then investigated the matter.

The court heard the defendant is a 23-year-old and a business student in GMIT. He has apologised for his behaviour and fully accepts he was wrong. He was celebrating his birthday and there was too much drink involved. He has no previous convictions.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said he should have had more sense and his behaviour was “bizarre in the extreme” and he could “only imagine he was intoxicated by alcohol or some other substance, or a combination of both.”

Judge Kilrane noted the defendant's mother was with him in court which he said was always good to see, that a young person was being positively supported and kept in the family fold.

Compensation to the victim was in court and was accepted.

Judge Kilrane said a conviction of any kind would have a major effect on him and he applied the Probation Act, Section 1.1