'Not today, not tomorrow but real change is coming' vows Longford / Westmeath Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke

Just as Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin was being nominated for Taoiseach at the Dáil sitting in the Convention Centre, Longford / Westmeath Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke tweeted that, "not today, not tomorrow but real change is coming, it can not be stopped. Planning begins now."

The poll topper in the Longford / Westmeath constituency in last February's general election also wrote: "We deserve a better, fairer Ireland, a United Ireland. I may be on opposition benches but my commitment to work in the best interest of the people of #Longford & #Westmeath is resolute."