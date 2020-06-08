Health and safety the priority as midlands hotels welcome Covid-19 move

The health and safety of staff and guests will be the priority at hotels in Laois and other parts of the midlands when they reopen, according to the Irish Hotels Federation.

Dara Cruise is Chair of the Midlands Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation. He welcomed to the speeding up of the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Tourism and hospitality sectors will reopen on June 29. Bars will be allowed to open if they serve food and have table service only.

“The earlier reopening of hotels is excellent news and a welcome boost for the tourism community in Laois, as well as for people of all ages across the country who are looking for a well-deserved holiday after lockdown. Hotels have already begun to adapt their services and facilities in anticipation of reopening under COVID-19 guidelines as they prepare to reopen and welcome guests from the end of June.

"The health and safety of employees and guests will always be our main priority. The IHF has have been working closely with Failte Ireland on the development of agreed operational standards that cover all aspects of a hotel’s operations and facilities. We are seeing great examples of creativity, innovativeness and flexibility in terms of how hotels and guesthouses are using their property’s spaces as well as rethinking services, restaurant and leisure facilities so that guests can relax and enjoy their break, secure in the knowledge that they are staying in a safe environment.

"We also welcome the announcement today that the Temporary Way Subsidy Scheme will be extended until the end of August. This is a significant development as it will help tourism businesses including hotels to keep their teams together and supported financially during the re-start phase,” he said.