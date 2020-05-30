Ray D'Arcy rallies Longford public to support IKA as Run for a Life goes Virtual!

This June Bank Holiday weekend will mark the 12th year of the Irish Kidney Association’s Run for a Life, a celebration of life and organ donation, which for the first time is going VIRTUAL!

The new format for the event will allow people from all over Ireland, and overseas, to take part.

Between Friday, May 29 and Sunday, June 21, the public is invited to come together while staying apart to support the Irish Kidney Association and organ donation by Walking, Jogging or Running 2.5km, 5km or 10km in their local area. www.ika.ie/runforalife

Ambassador for organ donor awareness Ray D’Arcy ran in the Run for a Life event along with almost 500 other supporters at Corkagh Park in Dublin last May.

The popular RTÉ broadcaster has once again come out to support this year’s virtual Run for a Life event. He announced the event on his afternoon show on RTÉ Radio 1 and recorded a video message for social media encouraging people of all ages and levels of fitness from all over Ireland and beyond to join him and take part.

People can donate a €10 registration fee and can choose to be included on a leader board for their chosen distance via a link. They can also share photos of their endeavours on social media – using #runforalife. There will be prizes on offer for each distance, 2.5km 5km, 10km. As the event will run over three weeks people can enter as many times as they like by registering each time!

Mr Colin White, the National Projects Manager of the Irish Kidney Association and Race Manager explained, “going Virtual with 'Run for a Life' opens up lots of scope geographically for the event to grow and for the public from anywhere in Ireland and beyond to really come behind this celebration of life. We will be particularly inviting our friends from the transplant and dialysis community across Europe to join us ‘virtually’ as they should have been coming to Dublin for the European Transplant & Dialysis Sports Championships in August which we had to cancel because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Members of our successful Transplant Team Ireland including two who are living in South Africa and Australia will also be taking part."

In explaining the objectives of the event Mr. White said, "We hope that 'Run for a Life' will encourage people to have that all-important conversation about organ donation and let their wishes be known. People of all ages can take part and by getting out and about over the next three weeks for the event while observing social distancing. It’s a wonderful healthy activity for both mind and body to get involved with in these challenging times while helping to provide vital funds for the Irish Kidney Association which represents over 5000 kidney patients and also promotes and distributes the donor card in Ireland."

To register for the Irish Kidney Association’s Run for a Life log on to www.ika.ie



Organ Donor Cards can be obtained by phoning the Irish Kidney Association on 01 6205306 or Free text the word DONOR to 50050. You can also visit the website www.ika.ie/get-a- donor-card or download a free ‘digital organ donor card’ APP to your phone.



The public can also support the work of the Irish Kidney Association and can Freetext KIDNEY to 50300 to donate €4. Texts cost €4, Irish Kidney Association will receive a minimum of €3.60.