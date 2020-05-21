Longford TD Joe Flaherty wants special plans put in place to clear backlog as hospital in-patient waiting lists soar

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford, Joe Flaherty has said the latest in-patient waiting list figures published by the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) shows that there has been a 114% jump in the number of people on waiting lists at Mullingar Hospital since the pandemic began.

Also read: Late Paddy Murphy helped Longford move forward in many ways

In February there were 215 people on the in-patient and day case waiting lists at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar. In April this number stood at 460 – an increase of 245 in just two months.

Deputy Flaherty said, “Nationally, 20,000 more people are on in-patient lists since the pandemic began and the total number, 86,343, is the highest ever recorded.

“At the beginning of this pandemic our hospital network was rightly prepared for a major surge in Covid-19 cases. Procedures were cancelled, diagnostics postponed, and people urged to stay away unless absolutely necessary.

“At this point health officials agree that this is no longer required. While there are many people whose lives have been upended by this horrendous virus, the threat of overwhelming our health service has thankfully not materialised.

“We need to see our hospitals get back to action and special plans must put in place to clear the backlog of cases,” concluded Deputy Flaherty.