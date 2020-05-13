'Still no real rainfall showing' on latest weather charts for next ten days over Ireland

There is "still no real rainfall showing" on the latest weather charts for the next ten days, according to weatherman, Alan O'Reilly.

According to the www.carlowweahter.com forecaster, high pressure will be staying in control into next week but going from a cold Northerly feed at present to possibly a warmer Southerly feed next week.

It will be staying mainly dry and settled for the rest of the week with a risk of light frost some nights.

In an update on Wednesday morning, Alan added: "Some changes on latest weather models with risk of showers showing for Sunday now."