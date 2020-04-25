€1.24m in cannabis herb seized by Gardaí 'in a ditch'
Gardaí from Arles and Ballylinan - supported by the Laois Divisional Drugs Unit - have located drugs with an estimated street value of €1.24 million (subject to analysis).
As a result of an intelligent-led operation on Friday evening, Gardaí recovered cannabis herb in a ditch along a secondary road on the Carlow/Laois border.
This seizure of 62kg of cannabis herb is believed to have a street value of €1.24 million.
Investigations are ongoing, no persons have been arrested at this time.
