€1.24m in cannabis herb seized by Gardaí 'in a ditch'

Gardaí from Arles and Ballylinan - supported by the Laois Divisional Drugs Unit - have located drugs with an estimated street value of €1.24 million (subject to analysis).

As a result of an intelligent-led operation on Friday evening, Gardaí recovered cannabis herb in a ditch along a secondary road on the Carlow/Laois border.

This seizure of 62kg of cannabis herb is believed to have a street value of €1.24 million.

Investigations are ongoing, no persons have been arrested at this time.