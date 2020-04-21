Man charged following investigation into fatal workplace incident

Following an investigation carried out by An Garda Síochána and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), a man in his mid-70s has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident at Fethard, County Tipperary on Sunday June 26, 2016 in which a 23-year-old male was fatally injured and a 25-year old-male received non-life threatening injuries.

The man was remanded on bail to appear at Clonmel District Court on the Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

At the time Gardaí at Clonmel and the Health and Safety Authority had investigated a fatal industrial incident in which a man in his early 20s had died.

The incident occurred when a work vehicle overturned at approximately 5.30pm on Sunday, June 26, 2016. Another man, in his mid-20s, was brought to Cork University Hospital.