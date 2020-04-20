Regional Independents demand deadline on government formation talks

The Regional Independents say it is time for a clear deadline from Fianna Fáil & Fine Gael on when they expect a decision from smaller parties on whether they will enter discussions on the formation of Government and when substantive talks will start on an actual programme for Government.

There is 8 Independent TDs in the Regional Group - Cathal Berry TD, Sean Canney TD, Peter Fitzpatrick TD, Noel Grealish TD, Michael Lowry TD, Verona Murphy TD, Denis Naughten TD (convener), Matt Shanahan TD; and through Deputy Naughten they've said;

"We are now in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, facing into challenging economic times with significant threats to jobs as well as the ongoing challenges of housing, agriculture and health. The public needs leadership that can only be provided by a stable Government with a clear mandate and this needs to happen quickly.

"Following a constructive meeting of Regional Independent TDs with Fianna Fail & Fine Gael on government formation, the group has made it clear it is willing to engage in meaningful talks on a Programme for Government - but only as an equal partner in such discussions and not as a last minute addition to make up numbers.

"While the caretaker Government, working with the public health officials, has brought us to this stage in the management of Covid-19 pandemic, to progress to recovery mode and provide certainty to the Irish people it is imperative that we move from talking about government formation into real and substantive talks on an actual Programme for Government."