Dundalk ATM raid 'put lives of frontline public servants' at risk
The Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú added: “Organised criminals will use any situation to its advantage. We as a society cannot accept that.”
Dundalk Garda station was left with two burning cars at either entrance, blocking in the armed response unit shortly after 3am and within minutes Clanbrassil Street was the scene of a double ATM robbery at the Ulster Bank and AIB.
"I spoke with a senior Garda earlier in the week, who believed certain criminal gangs would be under the illusion that they would be able to operate without detection, but that Gardaí were prepared for this.
“Initial reports are that due to the Garda pursuit and cross border co-operation there have been three arrested in Silverbridge and the ATMs have been recovered.
“Organised Criminal gangs are a blight and a virus that are with the community all the time.
“We are facing a life and death battle with Covid-19 and criminal gangs cannot be allowed to risk lives, profiteer, cause damage and disrupt the services busy dealing with this pandemic.
