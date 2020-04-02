Entire country asked to 'fly the flag' to support  our heroes on the front line

A Kilkenny auctioneer, Andy O'Keeffe is urging the nation as a whole to support the front line staff who are fighting the coronavirus and to show that support by flying the national flag, county flags or club flags at our homes.

The business man has said that communities should let the health workers, gardaí, emergency personnel, Defence forces and all on the front line know that their efforts are appreciated.



"We must rally behind them, those workers are our front line in this fight, and we are in a war with an invisible enemy, doctors and nurses going in to work, all those essential services. We need to honour them, and honour their efforts.

"We should all fly the Tricolour, our county flags and our club flags, any flag you have at home to show we are behind them, we are really supportive of the sacrifices they and their families are making.

Andy O'Keeffe, with the Tricolour flying in the background, at his home



"It would boost morale, and it would be great for people in general to show that we care," Mr O'Keeffe added.