National Virus Reference Laboratory issued new figures which prompted Taoiseach's address

New information from the National Virus Reference Laboratory prompted An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to issue new measures.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has stated that new information was received from the National Virus Reference, wherein these new directives were derived from. Holohan stated that measures are being taken based on new cases which are presenting in Ireland.

Additionally new advice is emerging from the European authority on health and disease.

Holohan could not confirm the statistics or figures that accompanied this new information, or in fact how many new cases have arisen. He confirmed that this information would be announced by the Department of Health at a briefing this evening on new cases.

He did however note that a number of areas and zones have been identified as points of communal transmission.

He clarified that when the virus spreads outside contact with confirmed cases, or not associated with travel, its “a strong signal that social distancing measures should be considered."

Health Minister Simon Harris outlined that guidelines and advice was distributed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) late yesterday evening, which will be issued to the press later today with further information for the public to be aware of.

