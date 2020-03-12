Breaking: Staff member at Mullingar Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member at Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation, the Leader understands.

Frontline employees were called to a meeting yesterday afternoon and were informed of the news by management.

It's believed the male member of staff is not being treated on the hospital campus and is in self-isolation at home.

The Leader has reached out to the HSE and is currently awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, a number of nursing homes across the county have implemented new directions over visitor restrictions in an attempt to contain a virus which yesterday claimed the life of its first victim.

The elderly woman had an underlying condition which was terminal, and died yesterday at Naas General Hospital.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is also due to make what's been described as a "significant announcement" surrounding the coronavirus within the next hour.

