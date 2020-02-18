Longford threatened with serious flood risk as Met Éireann issues 24-hour rainfall warning

Longford is facing a serious flood risk after Met Éireann issued a 24-hour rainfall warning.

A Status Yellow heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Longford, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and all Connacht counties from tomorrow Wednesday, February 19 at 4am, with 25 to 40mm of rain expected.

Localised flooding is likely as ground is saturated at the moment and river levels are elevated following recent heavy rainfall.

The warning remains in place from 4am Wednesday morning until 4am on Thursday, February 20.

