Woman arrested after €75,000 cannabis bust in midlands

A woman was arrested following the seizure of approximately €75,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Athlone yesterday.

Aat approximately 6pm, on Saturday, January 18, Gardaí conducted a search operation at a residence in Athlone, County Westmeath.

During the course of the search, suspected Cannabis Herb (pending analysis) with an estimated value of approximately €75,000 was seized.

A 34 year old woman was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Athlone Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

