Red weather warnings possible as Storm Brendan approaches Ireland forecaster warns

A forecaster has warned that Red Weather Warnings are likely to be issued by Met Eireann later today as Storm Brendan pushes towards Ireland.

In a post this morning, Weather Alerts Ireland states that both ECMWF and ICON EU models show severe winds for Ireland tomorrow as Storm Brendan pushes towards Ireland.

The post adds that the ECMWF shows the second band of wind just touching the West Coast of Ireland which would bring very dangerous conditions hitting Mayo and Donegal. The ICON EU model shows the second band hitting Ireland lower and bringing dangerous winds to parts of Ireland.

This will be accompanied with high tides and high waves leading to coastal flooding. There will be heavy rain also leading to localised flooding.