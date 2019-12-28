MISSING PERSON: Gardaí and Tullamore pub seeking information on staff member missing 'for the last few days'

Gardaí in Tullamore are seeking assistance from the public in locating Pawel Walkowiak, 27 years, who was last seen on O'Molloy Street, Tullamore on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24.

Pawel is described as being 6 foot 2 inches in height with a thin build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing brown chino trousers, short green rain jacket, dark woollen hat with a red stripe and black leather shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Pawel or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile the Tullamore pub where Pawel is employed has put up a post on Facebook looking for information.

The Brewery Tap said that one of its staff members, Paweł Walkowiak, has gone missing here in Tullamore for the last few days.

The post says, "We are very concerned for him. If you have seen him or you have any information please contact me at 0879778225. We would really appreciate it if you would share this post."