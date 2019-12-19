Gardaí appeal for help to find missing 86 year old man 

Gardaí in Newport, Co Tipperary are seeking assistance from the public in locating 86 year old Paddy Rainsford who was last seen leaving his home at Annagh, Lisnagry, Limerick at 7.30pm, yesterday Wednesday, December 18.

Paddy was driving a dark blue Skoda Rapid Reg No: 161L98, his intention was to drive to the Birdhill / Boher area of North Tipperary to play cards but he never arrived.

Paddy is described as being 5’ 10” in height, medium build, grey hair and grey/blue eyes.

Paddy’s family and An Garda Síochána have concerns for Paddy’s welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone who may have seen Paddy or has information on Paddy’s whereabouts are asked to contact Newport Garda Station on 061-378102, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.